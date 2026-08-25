12,700 evacuated as heavy rains lash NE China's Liaoning

A waterlogged street is seen in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 24, 2026. Heavy to torrential rains lashed southeastern Liaoning from 8 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday, with downpours in some areas, while northern and western parts of the province saw light to moderate rain and localized heavy to torrential rains in a few spots. Red alerts for torrential rain remain in effect across multiple parts of Liaoning. As of 6 a.m. Monday, nine cities had activated flood emergency responses, according to the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters. (Xinhua/Li Gang)A total of about 12,700 people had been evacuated in northeast China's Liaoning Province by Monday morning, as torrential rain battered the region since Sunday morning, local authorities said.
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 24, 2026 shows the Hunhe River in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Heavy to torrential rains lashed southeastern Liaoning from 8 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday, with downpours in some areas, while northern and western parts of the province saw light to moderate rain and localized heavy to torrential rains in a few spots. Red alerts for torrential rain remain in effect across multiple parts of Liaoning. As of 6 a.m. Monday, nine cities had activated flood emergency responses, according to the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters. (Xinhua/Li Gang)
Vehicles drive through a waterlogged street in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 24, 2026. Heavy to torrential rains lashed southeastern Liaoning from 8 a.m. Sunday to 11 a.m. Monday, with downpours in some areas, while northern and western parts of the province saw light to moderate rain and localized heavy to torrential rains in a few spots. Red alerts for torrential rain remain in effect across multiple parts of Liaoning. As of 6 a.m. Monday, nine cities had activated flood emergency responses, according to the provincial flood control and drought relief headquarters. (Xinhua/Li Gang)