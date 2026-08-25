China launches 7 new satellites

A Long March-6C carrier rocket, carrying seven satellites, blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 25, 2026. The rocket blasted off at 11:21 a.m. (Beijing Time) and successfully sent the satellites into the planned orbit. This launch marked the 665th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series, according to the launch center. (Photo by Wang Yapeng/Xinhua)

China on Tuesday launched a Long March-6C carrier rocket, placing seven satellites into space.The rocket blasted off at 11:21 a.m. (Beijing Time) from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province and successfully sent the satellites into the planned orbit.This launch marked the 665th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series, according to the launch center.

A Long March-6C carrier rocket, carrying seven satellites, blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 25, 2026. The rocket blasted off at 11:21 a.m. (Beijing Time) and successfully sent the satellites into the planned orbit. This launch marked the 665th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series, according to the launch center. (Photo by Wang Yapeng/Xinhua)

A Long March-6C carrier rocket, carrying seven satellites, blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province, Aug. 25, 2026. The rocket blasted off at 11:21 a.m. (Beijing Time) and successfully sent the satellites into the planned orbit. This launch marked the 665th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series, according to the launch center. (Photo by Wang Yapeng/Xinhua)