Video clip of influencer @IShowSpeed watching a humanoid robot kick a football and perform Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo's signature "SIU" during the opening ceremony of the 2nd World Humanoid Robot Games on August 24, 2026. Photo: Screenshot from website

US YouTube sensation IShowSpeed was stunned by video of a Chinese humanoid robot scoring goals and performing the iconic "SIU" celebration of Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo, saying he wanted to return to China.According to the video clip posted by IShowSpeed's fan account Speedy Updates on X, after watching the robot's performance, the streamer said "We got to go back to China bro, I think it's time for China bro, the robot just did a SIU! What the hell, what is [are] they making over there?" He also said in Chinese, "Wo dong," meaning "I understand."The video clip had received over 162,000 views and around 6,700 likes as of press time.After seeing Speed's reaction to the robot football game, Chinese netizens commented that "the performance really hit him in the heart." Some joked that IShowSpeed might already imagine himself doing the "SIU" celebration alongside a group of robots.The scene that caught IShowSpeed's attention came from the opening ceremony of the 2nd World Humanoid Robot Games (WHRG) held in Beijing from August 22 to August 26. The event features 3v3 humanoid robot football competitions, as well as 5v5 football matches involving both large and small humanoid robots, as displayed in the video.Like last year's competition, this year's humanoid robot football matches adopt a fully autonomous mode without human remote control. This means the robots' performance during the opening ceremony was entirely driven by their built-in algorithms. Most of the robots used in the football competition are from Booster Robotics, a Chinese domestic company, the Global Times learned from the company.IShowSpeed's reaction video has also revived netizens' memories of his previous China trip. On March 24, 2025, the influencer, who had more than 30 million followers at the time, launched his China tour and began livestreaming his journey. Speed and his team visited cities including Shanghai, Beijing and Chongqing, exploring landmarks such as the Bund, the Forbidden City and Chongqing's night views, while also experiencing Chinese culture including kungfu and Sichuan opera face-changing performances, CCTV News reported.Global Times