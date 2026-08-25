Fire at Amur Gas Chemical Complex in Russia leaves 1 Chinese worker dead, over 100 injured: media

A fire at the Amur Gas Chemical Complex on August 25, 2026. Photo: Report by the Moscow Times

Fire broke out on Amur Gas Chemical Complex (AGCC) project in Russia's Amur Oblast, causing significant casualties, including a Chinese contract worker at the site, according to the Xinhua News Agency.Russian company SIBUR said in a statement on Tuesday that the fire occurred at the AGCC project in Russia's Far East, killing one person and injuring more than 100 others, Xinhua reported.According to the statement released by AGCC on Tuesday, 19 people with moderate to severe injuries were hospitalized in the city of Svobodny. Despite prompt medical treatment, one of the injured, a Chinese national employed by a contractor, died from his injuries. Support, including financial assistance, will be provided to his family.The statement also said that efforts to extinguish the remaining fire at the construction site are continuing, while emergency specialists are carrying out a controlled burn-off of residual process gases.The Global Times has reached out to the company and the Chinese Embassy in Russia for comment. The company could not be reached, while the embassy had yet to respond as of press time.Preliminary findings indicated that the fire originated in an auxiliary technological section of the pyrolysis installation. The fire has been contained so far, Xinhua reported.According to company's website, the AGCC is a joint venture company between SIBUR and China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) for the production of polyethylene and polypropylene. The complex is capable of producing 2.3 million tons of polyethylene and 0.4 million tons of polypropylene per year.Global Times