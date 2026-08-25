Chinese female student missing in South Korea for days found dead, man in 30s arrested: consulate general

File photo: VCG

A Chinese female student who had been missing for several days was found dead, the Chinese Consulate General in Busan said on Tuesday after verification with local police, who have arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of murder, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The consulate general has urged South Korean police to launch a thorough investigation immediately and punish the perpetrator in accordance with the law. It said it would provide full consular assistance to the student's family in handling follow-up matters, per Xinhua.According to Yonhap News Agency, the Chinese student, who entered South Korea on August 14 to obtain her diploma of graduate school, lost contact with her family after traveling to Daegu on the evening of August 20. South Korean police apprehended the suspect on August 25 in Gyeongsan, North Gyeongsang Province, and found the student's body at his residence.According to South Korea's JoongAng Ilbo, the girl's first missing-person report was made by the suspect in the case. On August 21, he told police that he was the girl's boyfriend and reported her missing. Although this has not yet been confirmed, police are considering the possibility that her death may have involved a violent crime.Police are questioning the suspect over the motive and specific details of the crime, and will search his residence to collect evidence. As the investigation is ongoing, specific details cannot be disclosed at this stage, local police noted, as reported by Yonhap.Global Times