China reports steady consolidation of poverty alleviation gains

A drone photo taken on May 15, 2026 shows a view of the tea gardens in Luxi Village of Jingde County, Xuancheng City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

China's poverty alleviation outcomes have been steadily consolidated and expanded, with rural per capita income showing a stable rise, a State Council report has revealed.The report on consolidating poverty alleviation achievements and advancing rural revitalization was submitted for deliberation at the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the country's top legislature, which opened on Tuesday.According to the report, the per capita disposable income of rural residents in counties that have been removed from the poverty list rose from 12,588 yuan (about 1,855 U.S. dollars) in 2020 to 18,627 yuan in 2025, achieving average annual growth of 8.2 percent.It also noted marked improvements in rural infrastructure and public services, and a narrowing development gap compared with other regions.Industrial and employment assistance have been stepped up, and efforts have been made to stabilize jobs for those who have been lifted out of poverty. The number of such people with jobs has exceeded 32 million, the report said.The report also acknowledged persistent challenges, including long-term risks of relapse into poverty and weak development foundations in less-developed areas.Looking ahead, regular assistance will be integrated into the overall rural revitalization strategy, with people at risk of falling back into poverty and underdeveloped regions remaining as the primary targets of assistance. The approach will combine development-oriented support with a sound social security system to safeguard basic livelihoods, the report said.