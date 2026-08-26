Chinese universities introduce pet-friendly policies, igniting debate over campus safety and student welfare

People take photos with animals at Tongji University in Shanghai on March 31, 2019. Photo: VCG

Several Chinese universities have announced plans to allow students to bring pets onto campus to live with them as part of efforts to create more "pet-friendly" environments, a move that has drawn mixed reactions online.Students would be allowed to bring their pets to campus, though animals would be prohibited from dormitories, said Yinchuan College of Science and Technology in Northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region said in a notice posted on its WeChat account on Sunday. The college said designated caretakers would look after the animals in dedicated areas on campus.The college also plans to create a health record for each pet, documenting their medical and vaccination history. Academic programs related to animal care would provide professional and scientific support for managing pets on campus, according the notice.The college initially allowed incoming freshmen in 2026 to apply to bring pets to campus, but said that large dogs, breeds prohibited in urban areas, aggressive dogs, exotic pets and other animals that may pose safety risks are also excluded.An official from the college told the Global Times on Wednesday that many students had applied to bring their pets such as dogs, cats and parrots, but the college is currently not ready to accommodate them."We are preparing a dedicated area for pets, so students may have to wait for some time before they can bring their pets to campus," the official said, adding that there are currently no plans to charge additional fees, but nothing has been finalized yet.Kunming City College in Southwest China's Yunnan Province also published a similar notice on its WeChat account on Saturday. In the article titled "Who says you can't bring pets to university? Kunming City College unlocks a new face of campus life," the college explained that apart from acquiring knowledge, education also teaches students how to care for living beings.Similar to the Yinchuan college, the Yunnan university also provides special accommodations for pets, including "pet-friendly" dormitories for their owners, designated caretakers during the day and outdoor areas where pets can roam. It also asks teachers and students in pet-related majors to provide treatment and consultation for the animals.Kunming City College, however, declined to comment when Global Times sought further details on the new policy.An employee from the college told Jiangsu-based Modern Express that the college established a school of pet science and technology this year, while other schools have long been involved in pet-related social welfare programs. Taking those resources into account, along with growing demand from students, the college decided to introduce the policy allowing students to bring pets to campus.The college said it would not require every dormitory to accommodate pets. Instead, it plans to assess the circumstances and preferences of students in each dormitory before moving forward."If everyone in a dorm room wants to keep pets or is comfortable living with them, that room could be designated as pet-friendly," a college staff member said. "We will conduct thorough surveys and assessments among students before implementing the policy."Some other colleges such as Chengdu College of Arts and Sciences, Chongqing Metropolitan College of Science and Technology and Nanning College of Technology also issued similar policies allowing pets on campus.Allowing pets on campus could help students relieve academic stress and improve their emotional well-being, while also creating a more welcoming campus environment, Xiong Bingqi, director of the 21st Century Education Research Institute, told the Global Times.With clear rules, proper management and adequate safety measures in place, pet-friendly policies could also encourage students to take greater responsibility for animal care and complement academic programs related to animals and veterinary services, said Xiong.Yet such policies have sparked heated discussion online. "This is such a great idea! Who wouldn't want to bring their furry friends to campus? I'd give this policy full marks," wrote Fumi_9, a user on Sina Weibo, China's X."My first reaction was that the university had found another way to generate revenue. These days, many college students are enthusiastic about keeping pets, though it is hard to tell whether they genuinely love animals or are simply following a trend," said Sina Weibo user Wenfa, noting that the university's decision is somewhat understandable, as it could also be seen as a reasonable and considerate benefit for students."I don't think allowing pets on campus is entirely appropriate. Even if they are kept in designated areas, it could still create unnecessary problems. Some students may be allergic to animal fur, while pets could also scratch or injure people. If something happens, how would responsibility be determined?" wrote another Sina Weibo user, Duoduohaoshilai."Moreover, many college students are not yet financially independent. What if they get a pet on impulse and then abandon it after graduation?" said the Weibo user.An opinion piece published by Guangming Online also raised questions about whether keeping pets on campus is legally and administratively permissible, noting that universities must comply with local regulations governing dogs and other pets in public places.