Mudslide hits near border port in Xizang, people feared missing
By Xinhua Published: Aug 26, 2026 03:52 PM
A mudslide struck near Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Wednesday, with people feared missing, local authorities said.
The disaster has cut off roads leading to the port on the Chinese side, as well as communications and power supplies, according to the emergency management bureau of Gyirong County in Xigaze City.
Gyirong Port is a major land port connecting China and Nepal.