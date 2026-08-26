Eswatini currently has extremely high public security risks; security alert is to ensure safety of Chinese citizens: FM spokesperson

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Eswatini is currently facing a complex security landscape rife with telecom fraud and online‑gambling crimes, posing extremely high public security risks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday, in response to media inquiry over Chinese Foreign Ministry's recent security alert which cautioned Chinese citizens against travelling to Eswatini for the time being and urged Chinese nationals and entities in the country to evacuate at the earliest opportunity.Lin added that issuing security alerts is a common practice across the world. Upholding the people-centered philosophy of diplomacy serving the people, China will take necessary measures to safeguard the safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese nationals overseas, said Lin.Responding to another question that China and Eswatini do not have diplomatic relations, whether this was a factor behind the issuance of the security alert, Lin said that "we have issued similar security alerts in the past.""On the security alert this time, I would like to stress that given the extremely high public security risks and rampant telecom fraud and online gambling activities in Eswatini, the Chinese government released the alert following prudent assessment to ensure the safety of its citizens," the spokesperson noted.Global Times