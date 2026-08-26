Tiangong Ultra resets 100m mark at 8.64s as humanoid robot games close in Beijing

The large group 100-meter sprint match on the 2nd World Humanoid Robot Games on August 26, 2026. Photo: Li Hao/GT

Tiangong Ultra, developed by Beijing-based X-Humanoid, won the 100-meter large-group final in 8.64 seconds at the 2nd World Humanoid Robot Games, resetting the games' own record in the process. That is faster than the best 100-meter time of over 12 seconds at the inaugural World Humanoid Robot Games last year.The time also bettered the 8.86 seconds set in the repechage, the previous fastest mark of these games, and again came in well inside Usain Bolt's human world record of 9.58 seconds.Tiangong has been the most prolific record-setter of these games, having rewritten the 100m mark twice before the final. Its closest rival, Honor's Lightning, arrived at the final, having beaten the human half-marathon world record in April with a net time of 50 minutes 26 seconds at the 2nd Humanoid Robot Half Marathon.The 100-meter large-group final was the last event of the games, bringing the five-day competition to a close. Over the course of the week, robots repeatedly broke records held by humans in events including sprinting and the high jump.Analysts said the games serve as an all-round benchmark for measuring a robot's overall performance, providing a proving ground for the real-world applications to come.Global Times