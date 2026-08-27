8-point consensus reached during 25th round of China-India boundary talks

Photo: the Xinhua News Agency

The 25th round of talks between the special representatives of China and India on the boundary question, which was held on Tuesday in Beijing, achieved an 8-point consensus, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Wednesday, citing press release by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs and China's Special Representative on the Boundary Question between China and India, and India's Special Representative and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on the China-India boundary question, according to the release.The two sides reiterated their commitment to following the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and maintaining peace and tranquility in the border areas, so as to create a favorable atmosphere for the sound and steady development of bilateral relations.They stressed that consultations on a framework for settling the boundary question would be advanced in accordance with the Agreement on Political Parameters and Guiding Principles for Settlement of the China-India Boundary Question concluded in April 2005 and consensus reached at subsequent Special Representatives' talks, with the aim of seeking a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution.The two sides agreed to establish a demarcation expert group and a working group on border management and control under the framework of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on China-India Border Affairs. The demarcation expert group will advance discussions on achieving early and substantive progress in boundary delimitation, while the working group will focus on border management and control. The two groups will first define their respective terms of reference.The two sides also agreed to use existing diplomatic and military channels, including the WMCC, meetings between commanders and other mutually agreed mechanisms, to promptly handle situations along the border, address outstanding issues and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation in areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). They also discussed ways to enhance understanding of the LAC in relevant areas to facilitate better border management.To further improve border management measures, the two sides agreed to add two general-level talk meeting points and establish two new military hotlines in the eastern and middle sectors of the border.The two sides spoke positively of progress in cross-border cooperation. India expressed appreciation for China's efforts to facilitate more pilgrimages by official Indian pilgrims to Mount Gang Renpoche and Lake Mapam Yun Tso in Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. The two sides also welcomed the reopening of three boundary trade markets and agreed to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in areas including boundary trade and pilgrimages, and jointly foster an atmosphere of dialogue, peace, consultation and cooperation in the boundary areas.They agreed to hold a new meeting of the expert-level mechanism on cross-boundary rivers in September and maintain communication on matters including hydrological information sharing and the renewal of relevant memorandums of understanding.The two sides also agreed to hold the 26th round of talks in India in 2027.Global Times