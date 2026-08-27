3 dead, 558 missing, 2 rescued after mudslide hits border port in China's Xizang

Three people had been killed, 558 others remained missing, while two local villagers had been rescued as of 8 a.m. on Thursday, after a mudslide struck a port along the China-Nepal border in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, a local official said at a press conference.



Among the missing, 260 have been identified as foreign nationals, according to Norbu Tsering, the first commander of the on-site headquarters.



The mudslide, which occurred on the Nepalese side, struck Gyirong Port in Gyirong County, Xizang, on Wednesday morning.

