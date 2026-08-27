China activates emergency response after mudslide hits border port in Xizang

Police officers carry disaster relief supplies in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 26, 2026. Rescue teams are racing to a mudslide-stricken border port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region after the disaster caused significant casualties along the China-Nepal border on Wednesday, local authorities said. A mudslide occurred on Wednesday morning in Nepal, resulting in three people dead and 265 missing at Gyirong Port in Gyirong County of Xizang as of 8 p.m., according to initial estimates. (Xinhua)

Chinese authorities have launched full-scale rescue operations after a mudslide in Nepal caused casualties at Gyirong border port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Wednesday morning.The mudslide had left three people dead and 265 others missing as of 8 p.m. Wednesday.The Ministry of Natural Resources activated a Level-II emergency response for geological disasters, the second-highest in China's four-tier emergency response system, and dispatched a working team to the stricken site to guide rescue operations and prevent secondary disasters, sources with the ministry said.The National Commission for Disaster Prevention, Reduction and Relief, together with the Ministry of Emergency Management (MEM), activated a Level-II emergency response for disaster relief, and helped allocate 30,000 central relief supplies including tents, stoves, clothing, quilts, folding beds and moisture-proof mats to support the evacuation, resettlement and relief work.The Ministry of Finance and the MEM also allocated 120 million yuan (about 17.69 million U.S. dollars) in central natural disaster relief funds to support Xizang in carrying out emergency rescue and disaster relief operations.Meanwhile, the National Development and Reform Commission earmarked 100 million yuan in central budget investment to support post-disaster emergency recovery and reconstruction efforts.The Ministry of Water Resources activated a coordination mechanism for major flood and drought disasters, and held an emergency consultation to make arrangements for the emergency response to the disaster.The ministry analyzed rainfall and water conditions in Gyirong and surrounding areas, as well as changes in the areas of glaciers and glacial lakes. It also analyzed the causes of the mudslide, and assessed the distribution of people downstream and potential risks in relevant areas.The mudslide has cut off roads leading to the port on the Chinese side, as well as communications and power supplies.The National Energy Administration coordinated relevant power companies that are carrying out emergency repairs and working on restoring power supplies in the disaster-hit area. The first batch of power grid repairers have arrived at the site.The China Charity Federation, one of the country's most influential charity organizations, has urgently allocated 5 million yuan to support emergency rescue endeavors.

A rescue team sets off for the stricken site after a mudslide in Nepal caused severe casualties at China's border port of Gyirong in the city of Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 26, 2026. Chinese authorities have launched full-scale rescue operations after a mudslide in Nepal caused severe casualties at China's border port of Gyirong in southwestern Xizang Autonomous Region on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Mu Dan/Xinhua)

Police officers from the Gyirong border police station set up tents for disaster-affected residents at the station compound in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 26, 2026. Rescue teams are racing to a mudslide-stricken border port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region after the disaster caused significant casualties along the China-Nepal border on Wednesday, local authorities said. A mudslide occurred on Wednesday morning in Nepal, resulting in three people dead and 265 missing at Gyirong Port in Gyirong County of Xizang as of 8 p.m., according to initial estimates. (Xinhua)