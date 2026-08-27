Chinese FM meets US ambassador to China, urging removing disruptions to bilateral high-level exchanges

China and the United States should earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, and remove disruptions and overcome obstacles to high-level exchanges between the two countries, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Wednesday, according to a press release issued by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.



Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with David Perdue, ambassador of the United States to China, in Beijing.

