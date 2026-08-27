Rescuers arrive at mudslide-hit border port in SW China's Xizang

The first team of 141 rescuers has arrived at the mudslide-stricken border port of Gyirong in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region Thursday morning after the disaster caused significant casualties along the China-Nepal border, according to China's Ministry of Emergency Management.



The mudslide struck Gyirong Port in Gyirong County, Xizang, on Wednesday morning. As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, three people had been killed, 558 others remained missing, while two local villagers had been rescued, local authorities said.

