Vietnamese PM vows to safeguard development interests of Chinese enterprises

Chinese enterprises operating in Vietnam attend a meeting chaired by Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung in Hanoi, Vietnam, Aug. 26, 2026. Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said Wednesday that the Vietnamese government will effectively safeguard the development rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and work to create a model of mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation. (Xinhua/Hu Jiali)

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said Wednesday that the Vietnamese government will effectively safeguard the development rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and work to create a model of mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation.Hung made the remarks while chairing a meeting in the capital Hanoi with Chinese enterprises operating in Vietnam. He also spoke highly of the investment achievements of Chinese enterprises in Vietnam.Officials from more than 10 Vietnamese government agencies, including the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Industry and Trade, attended the meeting, along with Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei and representatives from the China Chamber of Commerce and Chinese enterprises in infrastructure, energy, high-end manufacturing, telecommunications and finance.The Chinese ambassador expressed hope that the Vietnamese government will continue to improve the business environment and provide support for Chinese enterprises to take root and grow in the country.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs a meeting with Chinese enterprises operating in Vietnam, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Aug. 26, 2026. Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said Wednesday that the Vietnamese government will effectively safeguard the development rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and work to create a model of mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation. (Xinhua/Hu Jiali)