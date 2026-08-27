Vietnamese PM vows to safeguard development interests of Chinese enterprises

Chinese enterprises operating in Vietnam attend a meeting chaired by Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung in Hanoi, Vietnam, Aug. 26, 2026. Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said Wednesday that the Vietnamese government will effectively safeguard the development rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and work to create a model of mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation. (Xinhua/Hu Jiali)Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said Wednesday that the Vietnamese government will effectively safeguard the development rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and work to create a model of mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation.
Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs a meeting with Chinese enterprises operating in Vietnam, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Aug. 26, 2026. Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung said Wednesday that the Vietnamese government will effectively safeguard the development rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and work to create a model of mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation. (Xinhua/Hu Jiali)