Y-20, Wing Loong-2, Mi-171 deployed to support Xizang mudslide rescue efforts

Photo: CCTV News

Multiple types of aviation equipment, including the Y-20 transport aircraft, Wing Loong-2 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and Mi-171 helicopter, have been deployed to support rescue and relief efforts after a devastating mudslide originating on the Nepalese side of the China-Nepal border and hitting Gyirong Port in Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.According to China Media Group (CMG), the disaster occurred at a junction where the main channel of a gully meets its tributary channels, a point where the elevation difference between mountain peaks and valleys exceeds 3,000 meters. Glaciers and glacial lakes are also distributed at the top of the mountains, with persistent rainfall, narrow terrain, and risks of secondary disasters including landslides, collapses and falling rocks adding to the challenges facing rescue operations.Against this backdrop, a leading group from the PLA Western Theater Command arrived at a high-altitude airport in Xizang aboard a Y-20 transport aircraft at around 10:00 am on Thursday for rescue operations, per the Xinhua News Agency.The Y-20 is a large transport aircraft independently developed by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC). Since its first delivery to users in 2016, the aircraft has participated in multiple disaster relief missions and international humanitarian operations, per AVIC.According to information from the China National Intellectual Property Administration, the Y-20 has a maximum takeoff weight of about 220 tons and a payload capacity of around 60 tons. With a full fuel load, it can fly at an altitude of 13,000 meters at a speed of 700 kilometers per hour and has a range of approximately 8,000 kilometers.The aircraft adopts a four-engine, high-mounted wing and high T-tail design, while domestically developed composite materials help reduce structural weight and improve payload capacity.Given the demanding requirements for equipment performance during takeoffs and landings on the plateau, maintenance personnel carried out comprehensive inspections of the aircraft, adjusted relevant parameters, and organized configuration changes for the Y-20 transport aircraft. They installed cargo securing devices and medical rescue facilities, preparing for multiple missions, including personnel transport, supply delivery and casualty evacuation, according to the China News Service.Along with the Y-20, a Wing Loong emergency communications unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was also dispatched from Southwest China's Sichuan Province to provide emergency communications support. It reached the airspace above the disaster-hit area at around 2 am on Thursday.The drone is equipped with high-definition cameras for aerial reconnaissance, and uses mobile base stations operated by China's three major telecom carriers and a satellite communications system, according to CMG.Another Wing Loong UAV had been dispatched on Wednesday. The two Wing Loong UAVs operated continuously for more than 22 hours in challenging airspace conditions, conducting comprehensive aerial reconnaissance while providing emergency communications services. The drones recorded about 6,069 user connections and supported more than 661 communication calls, the Global Times learned from the drones' production company AVIC on Thursday.Relying on a mature platform, extensive operational experience and advanced anti-icing system design, Wing Loong UAVs can remain operational under harsh weather conditions, providing a reliable "airborne shield" for rescue and relief operations.The aircraft has already conducted multiple takeoffs and landings at the rescue site, carrying out repeated missions, according to AVIC.In addition, a Mi-171 helicopter specially adapted for high-altitude operations also arrived in the disaster-hit area. The helicopter transported the first group of 141 rescuers to Gyirong Port by around 8 am on Thursday, according to Xinhua.When roads are washed away, bridges are cut off and mountainous areas become inaccessible, aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial rescue equipment are often the fastest, and sometimes the only means of reaching disaster-hit areas, according to Aerospace Knowledge, a publication affiliated with the Chinese Society of Aeronautics and Astronautics (CSAA).In this way, these platforms complement each other: Large transport aircraft handle long distance transportation, while helicopters, ground vehicles and rescue teams handle the final stretch into affected areas. UAV platforms such as the Wing Loong-2 can also temporarily serve as airborne communication stations when ground networks are disrupted. Their surveillance capabilities allow rescue teams to monitor road conditions, changes in barrier lakes and potential geological hazards, helping improve decision-making during emergency response efforts, according to a report on Aerospace Knowledge.Aircraft can also play a key role in medical evacuation. After being equipped with stretchers, medical equipment and oxygen supply systems, transport aircraft can serve as airborne medical evacuation platforms, according to the report.