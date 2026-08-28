All affected residents, tourists evacuated following mudslide in China's Xizang

Evacuees from Labi Village enter a hostel in Jifu Village of Gyirong County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 27, 2026. Residents affected by a mudslide in Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, have been resettled, and all stranded tourists have been transferred, local authorities said Thursday. A total of 499 villagers and construction workers have all been properly accommodated. Meanwhile, 555 affected tourists were evacuated and transferred under the coordination of cultural and tourism authorities. No tourists remain stranded. Civil aviation authorities have also joined the rescue efforts. As of 3 p.m. Thursday, civil aviation services had transported 324 rescue personnel and delivered 24 tonnes of rescue equipment, daily necessities and medical supplies to the disaster-hit area, providing support for emergency response and the relocation of affected residents. The mudslide struck Gyirong Port in Gyirong County, Xizang, on Wednesday morning. As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, three people had been killed, 558 others remained missing, while two local villagers had been rescued. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Residents affected by a mudslide in Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, have been resettled, and all stranded tourists have been transferred, local authorities said Thursday.A total of 499 villagers and construction workers have all been properly accommodated. Meanwhile, 555 affected tourists were evacuated and transferred under the coordination of cultural and tourism authorities. No tourists remain stranded.Civil aviation authorities have also joined the rescue efforts. As of 3 p.m. Thursday, civil aviation services had transported 324 rescue personnel and delivered 24 tonnes of rescue equipment, daily necessities and medical supplies to the disaster-hit area, providing support for emergency response and the relocation of affected residents.The mudslide struck Gyirong Port in Gyirong County, Xizang, on Wednesday morning. As of 8 a.m. on Thursday, three people had been killed, 558 others remained missing, while two local villagers had been rescued.

A family evacuated from Labi Village is resettled at a hostel in Jifu Village of Gyirong County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 27, 2026. Residents affected by a mudslide in Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, have been resettled, and all stranded tourists have been transferred, local authorities said Thursday. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Evacuees from Seqiong Village have meal provided by the government in Jifu Village of Gyirong County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 27, 2026. Residents affected by a mudslide in Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, have been resettled, and all stranded tourists have been transferred, local authorities said Thursday. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Evacuees from Labi Village are resettled in Jifu Village of Gyirong County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 27, 2026. Residents affected by a mudslide in Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, have been resettled, and all stranded tourists have been transferred, local authorities said Thursday. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Evacuees from Labi Village are resettled in Jifu Village of Gyirong County in Xigaze, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 27, 2026. Residents affected by a mudslide in Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, have been resettled, and all stranded tourists have been transferred, local authorities said Thursday. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)