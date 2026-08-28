China's Zhejiang activates highest-level emergency response as Typhoon Saudel approaches

This photo taken on Aug. 27, 2026 shows a locked gate at a fishing wharf in Yueqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province. East China's Zhejiang Province raised its typhoon emergency response to Level I, the highest level, at 8 p.m. Thursday as Typhoon Saudel, the 18th typhoon of this year, is forecast to make landfall in the province. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)East China's Zhejiang Province raised its typhoon emergency response to Level I, the highest level, at 8 p.m. Thursday as Typhoon Saudel, the 18th typhoon of this year, is forecast to make landfall in the province.
Power supply technicians inspect equipment at a fishing wharf in Yueqing City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 27, 2026. East China's Zhejiang Province raised its typhoon emergency response to Level I, the highest level, at 8 p.m. Thursday as Typhoon Saudel, the 18th typhoon of this year, is forecast to make landfall in the province. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)
People rest at a resettlement site at a middle school in Yuhuan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 27, 2026. East China's Zhejiang Province raised its typhoon emergency response to Level I, the highest level, at 8 p.m. Thursday as Typhoon Saudel, the 18th typhoon of this year, is forecast to make landfall in the province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)
A staff member (R) inquires about people's need at a resettlement site at a middle school in Yuhuan City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 27, 2026. East China's Zhejiang Province raised its typhoon emergency response to Level I, the highest level, at 8 p.m. Thursday as Typhoon Saudel, the 18th typhoon of this year, is forecast to make landfall in the province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)