CXMT H1 revenue up 873.64% year-on-year; net profit tops 77 billion yuan

CXMT File photo: VCG

The Chinese memory-chip giant CXMT recorded revenue of 150.31 billion yuan ($22.37 billion) in the first half of the year, representing a year-on-year increase of 873.64 percent. Net profit reached 77.60 billion yuan, reversing a loss of 2.332 billion yuan in the same period of the previous year, according to its interim report released on Friday evening.According to the company, it is China's largest, most technologically advanced, and most comprehensively laid-out DRAM research, design, and manufacturing integrated enterprise. The company attributed the booming demand for DRAM to the rapid development of mainstream end markets such as servers, smartphones, and personal computers, as well as emerging segments including smart vehicles and wearable devices.Moreover, driven by the rapid growth in global computing power demand since the second half of 2025 and capacity reallocation by major global manufacturers, global DRAM products experienced a supply shortage, with prices rising substantially. This tight supply situation and the upward price trend continued into the first half of 2026, according to the company.The company's self-developed LPDDR6 chip delivers comprehensive performance gains over the previous-generation. As the latest low-power product generation, it is expected to see broad adoption in mobile devices, servers, smart vehicles, and other fields. The product has already been sampled to key customers for verification and is accelerating toward mass production, the company noted.Looking ahead to the second half of 2026, CXMT expects the global DRAM supply shortage to persist. The company said it will continue to monitor external factors such as macroeconomic fluctuations and geopolitical developments, further enhancing operational efficiency and accelerating product iteration and tech innovation, in order to strengthen its core competitiveness and market influence.According to the latest data from Counterpoint Research, CXMT was the fastest growing DRAM supplier globally in the second quarter, driven by strong domestic demand for conventional DRAM and expanding capacity.During the period, CXMT has a global revenue share of 7 percent, behind Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and Micron at 25 percent, Counterpoint Research said.Global Times