7 dead, 554 missing after mudslide hits border port in China's Xizang

Seven people had been killed, and 554 others remained missing, while two local villagers had been rescued as of 1 a.m. on Saturday after a mudslide struck the Gyirong Port along the China-Nepal border in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, according to the region's emergency management department.



A total of 2,141 rescue workers and 86 specialists from natural resources and other relevant fields have been deployed to the disaster area. With specialized equipment, they have stepped up inspections for geological hazards across surrounding slopes, roads and other critical zones.



A five-person monitoring post has been set up to keep the barrier lake under constant observation and guard against potential secondary disasters.



In addition, 1.02 kilometers of road have been cleared and reopened to traffic.



The mudslide, which occurred on the Nepalese side, struck Gyirong Port in Gyirong County of Xizang on Wednesday morning.

