TCM's soothing care reaches Cambodia's remote border communities

A Chinese doctor performs acupuncture on a patient at Svay Chek Referral Hospital in Banteay Meanchey province, Cambodia, on Aug. 29, 2026. (Photo by Van Pov/Xinhua)

Tob Savoeun, a 69-year-old patient here in northwest Cambodia, feels deeply relieved on Saturday after receiving Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) treatment from Chinese experts, which effectively eased her chronic limb weakness and persistent hip pain.Living in a rural area of the Svay Chek district in Banteay Meanchey province, which borders Thailand, Savoeun woke up early to travel to the Svay Chek Referral Hospital. She had learned from a local health worker that a team from the Chinese Medicine Clinic of the Cambodia-China Friendship Preah Kossamak Hospital would be conducting a one-day free clinic at the site.After consulting with the doctors, she received acupuncture therapy."I am very glad to undergo a TCM treatment, and it's my first time," she told Xinhua. "My symptoms are that whenever I stand up, my hands and feet feel weak, I feel like I'm going to collapse, and I experience hip pain."The mother of three said she had been suffering from this illness for about two years."After the treatment, I feel relieved," she said. "I am very grateful to the Chinese doctors for providing this treatment free of charge."TCM has shown good therapeutic effects in treating conditions such as insomnia, chronic pain, chronic cough, bronchial asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and interstitial lung disease. Common therapies include acupuncture, moxibustion, and Tuina remedial massage.Bun Fa, 80, shared that she manages several chronic health conditions, including lower back and knee pain, gastritis, and hypertension."My lower back and knee pain has persisted since 2015," she told Xinhua.Bun Fa noted that her pain eased after acupuncture treatment, and she praised the medical team for their excellent clinical skills.Le Chansangvat, director of the Banteay Meanchey Provincial Health Department, said that TCM has become popular among local patients. He said at least 600 patients had registered for the one-day free clinic."The treatment has received strong support and high satisfaction from patients. Based on my initial inquiries, some who could barely move their lower backs reported feeling significant relief after receiving acupuncture," he told Xinhua.The Chinese TCM medical team represents the fifth batch dispatched to Cambodia, arriving in Phnom Penh on Aug. 9 to replace the previous team upon completion of their one-year mission.The eight-member team was sent by the Sichuan Provincial Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine. The members specialize in multiple professional fields, including acupuncture, cardiovascular medicine, orthopedics, critical care medicine, and nursing.In addition to offering diagnosis and treatment at their primary clinic in Phnom Penh, the team frequently travels to different provinces across Cambodia to provide free medical care and has organized short-term training courses for hundreds of local medical practitioners.Koeurng Raksmiy, a Cambodian doctor at the Chinese Medicine Clinic of the Cambodia-China Friendship Preah Kossamak Hospital, called the one-day clinic invaluable.He praised the Chinese team for providing precise, careful, hygienic, and effective treatment to relieve pain and chronic diseases for Cambodian patients in remote areas."TCM has demonstrated good effects in managing general pain, stroke complications, and lower-back or knee pain. Notably, it offers a drug-free alternative that can effectively alleviate chronic pain without the need for medication," he said.

A Chinese doctor performs acupuncture on a patient at Svay Chek Referral Hospital in Banteay Meanchey province, Cambodia, on Aug. 29, 2026. (Photo by Van Pov/Xinhua)

A Chinese doctor hands out brochures on Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) at Svay Chek Referral Hospital in Banteay Meanchey province, Cambodia, on Aug. 29, 2026. (Photo by Van Pov/Xinhua)