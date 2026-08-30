China's national data centers provide emergency service for Gyirong mudslide rescue

China mobilized its national data centers to provide emergency service for the rescue efforts in the disaster-hit areas in Gyirong County in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region after a mudslide struck a port on the China-Nepal border.



The National Cryosphere Desert Data Center (NCDC) has so far provided 53 service datasets, with a total data volume of roughly 85 GB, available for download and use by relevant emergency response, rescue and research institutions.



The data comes from multiple research institutions, including NCDC, the National Earthquake Data Center, the National Satellite Ocean Application Service, and the China Center for Resources Satellite Data and Application.



The National Earth Observation Data Center has compiled remote sensing data resources from civilian and commercial satellites, with a total data volume exceeding 20 GB. The data is provided to support post-disaster road damage assessment, building collapse identification, and secondary disaster monitoring.



These shared datasets are part of China's efforts to leverage technological means in the disaster relief. The China National Space Administration said that it coordinated and deployed satellite resources to conduct emergency imaging of the mudslide-hit area and retrieve historical imagery of the area.

