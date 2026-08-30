261 foreign nationals unaccounted for after mudslide hits border port in China's Xizang

A total of 261 foreign nationals from 23 countries have been identified as unaccounted for after a mudslide struck Gyirong Port on the China-Nepal border in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Aug. 26, local authorities said Sunday.



The figure was announced at a press conference held by the information office of the regional government, following a joint search and cross-checking of information by foreign affairs, public security, culture and tourism, and emergency management authorities.



Those unaccounted for include 104 people from Nepal, 49 from India, 33 from Latvia, 18 from the United States, 15 from Britain, six from Canada, six from Australia, four from South Africa, three from Malaysia, three from Germany, three from Russia, two from Ireland, two from Estonia, two from France, two from the Netherlands, two from New Zealand, and one each from Kazakhstan, Finland, Lithuania, Portugal, Ukraine, Spain and Hungary.



Chinese authorities have notified the countries' embassies and consulates in China, according to the press conference.



Following multiple rounds of searches, site inspections and checks of individuals at the port, no foreign tourists are currently stranded in Gyirong County, the authorities said.



China has also opened two 24-hour English-language hotlines for the families of the unaccounted-for foreign nationals: 0086-891-6817165 and 0086-18308026705.

