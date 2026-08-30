China-Egypt practical cooperation yields fruitful outcomes

As China and Egypt mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, the two nations are deepening cooperation across clean energy, digital infrastructure, aerospace, and agriculture, breathing new momentum into a partnership that has weathered seven decades of regional and global change.Egypt was the first Arab and African country to recognize the People's Republic of China, establishing ties on May 30, 1956. The two countries officially elevated their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2014, and are now fellow members of BRICS following Egypt's accession in 2024.Today, China is playing a key role in Egypt's development through the alignment of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Egypt Vision 2030, supported by growing Chinese investment and development projects. The two countries enjoy growing strategic convergence and close political and economic coordination, reinforcing China's vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity and Egypt's vision of promoting peace, stability and inclusive development.CBD in Egypt's New Administrative CapitalThe Central Business District (CBD), located some 50 km east of the capital Cairo and constructed by China State Construction Engineering Corporation, comprises 20 skyscrapers. Its centerpiece, the 385.8-meter Iconic Tower, is currently the tallest building in Africa.10th of Ramadan City Light Rail TransitThe Light Rail Transit (LRT) system for the 10th of Ramadan City, a major industrial and residential hub east of Cairo, is a landmark BRI project jointly built by Chinese and Egyptian companies. It is a flagship of Egypt-China infrastructure cooperation, part of a drive to modernize transport, boost urban mobility, and link Cairo with newly developed urban centers.China-Egypt Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation ZoneBy the end of June this year, the China-Egypt Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone had attracted more than 200 companies, created more than 10,000 direct jobs and supported tens of thousands of additional job opportunities.China successfully launched EgyptSat 2In December 2023, China launched EgyptSat 2, making Egypt the first African country with full in-house capabilities for satellite assembly, integration, and testing.China active in Egypt's energy sectorToday, Chinese companies are among the most visible foreign players in Egypt's energy sector. The country faces surging electricity demand while sitting atop vast wind and solar reserves, and its government has set ambitious renewable targets under its Vision 2030 development plan.Luban Workshop in EgyptThe Luban Workshop program, named after an ancient Chinese craftsman, is an international cooperation project focused on vocational training. The Luban Workshop in Egypt has set up an employment training base within the China-Egypt Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone and has created more job opportunities for students.Civilization of Ancient Egypt exhibition held in ShanghaiThe exhibition "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt" was held at the Shanghai Museum between July 2024 and August 2025. It showcased 788 Egyptian artifacts alongside ancient Chinese relics, drawing a total of 2.77 million visitors.Sino-Egyptian joint archaeological project in SaqqaraA joint China-Egypt archaeological team is now working at Saqqara to explore the mysteries of ancient Egyptian civilization. The project primarily involves digitally scanning, photographing, organizing, and researching thousands of wooden mummy coffins unearthed at the Saqqara site.