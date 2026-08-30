Xi leaves for SCO summit, state visits to Kyrgyzstan, Egypt

Chinese President Xi Jinping left Beijing on Sunday to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2026 in Bishkek, and pay state visits to Kyrgyzstan and Egypt upon the invitation of President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt.



Xi's entourage includes his wife Peng Liyuan, Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister.

