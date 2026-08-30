Communications restored at mudslide-hit border port in Xizang

Communication signals have reached the core rescue site at the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, local officials confirmed Sunday.



Nimar Dorje, director of the regional communications administration, told Xinhua that successful phone calls have been made with rescuers stationed at the Gyirong Port via a newly-built base station.



The first emergency base station adjacent to the border gate of the Gyirong Port was put into operation at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Up to now, telecom operators in Xizang have restored one damaged base station and built eight new ones near the disaster-hit port.

