How Chinese NEVs gain ground in global markets, providing greener, smarter mobility

A roll-on/roll-off ship docks at a berth at Lianyungang Port in East China's Jiangsu Province on August 25, 2026, to load China-made vehicles for export. Photo: VCG

China's new-energy vehicle (NEV) industry has made striking progress in recent years, changing not only the cars themselves but also how they are developed, sold, and taken to global markets. The sector is also helping set new industry standards, making NEVs one of the most visible symbols of Chinese manufacturing.As China enters the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-30) and moves toward its goal of basically realizing socialist modernization by 2035, a research team from People's Daily and China Automotive News examined how the country can sustain high-quality growth in the NEV sector and strengthen its competitive edge in the global market. This is the fourth installment of the series.This year, the 47th Bangkok International Motor Show was held at the IMPACT Arena, Exhibition and Convention Center. BYD's booth was packed, with crowds lining up to check out the vehicles on display. Increasingly, Chinese new-energy vehicles (NEVs) are winning over consumers around the world.In Southeast Asia, consumers are willing to wait in long lines to buy popular Chinese NEV models. In Europe, five Chinese automakers sold a combined 138,000 vehicles across 31 countries in May, up 64 percent year-on-year. For the first time, Chinese automakers surpassed Japanese carmakers in monthly new vehicle registrations in Europe. In South America, Brazil has become the largest destination for China's NEV exports. In July, BYD's plant in Brazil rolled its 100,000th vehicle off the production line.These developments illustrate how China's auto industry is embracing a new development pattern: strengthening domestic production cycle while promoting better interaction between domestic and international markets, with the two markets always reinforcing each other.Data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers shows that China exported 977,300 and 7.098 million vehicles in 2013 and 2025, respectively, marking an increase of more than sixfold in 12 years. From 2021 to 2025, China's vehicle exports saw explosive growth, increasing by about 1 million units annually. And, in the first seven months of this year, China's vehicle exports reached 6.14 million units, surging 66.8 percent year-on-year.The strong growth of NEVs has played a major role in propelling China to become the world's largest automobile exporter.From 2020 to 2025, China's NEV exports rose from 69,000 units to 2.615 million units, an increase of more than 36-fold in five years. In June of this year, China's monthly automobile exports exceeded 1 million units for the first time, up 75.1 percent year-on-year. Of the total, NEV exports reached 523,000 units, up 160 percent year-on-year and accounting for more than 50 percent.Chery, BYD and SAIC, among the earliest Chinese automakers to expand into overseas markets, have emerged as the frontrunners in the global push. Now, Geely, Chang'an and Great Wall Motor are accelerating globalization, expanding their overseas market footprints.And, emerging electric vehicle makers including NIO, XPeng and Leapmotor are leveraging their strengths in smart technological innovation to make inroads into premium overseas markets.Behind the surge in export volume is the significant leap in vehicle production quality. In terms of product mix, the vehicles exported are primarily middle to high-end car models that have been tested in China's highly competitive domestic market.On July 16, XPeng held the global launch of its MONA L03 in Munich, Germany, with the model launched simultaneously in China and Europe. And, in terms of retail prices, they generally sell at higher prices overseas than in the domestic market. BYD's ATTO 3, known as the Yuan PLUS in China, sells at around 120,000 yuan in China, while its price in Europe exceeds 300,000 yuan.Regarding brand reputation, Chinese NEVs have become synonymous with premium quality and high-end products in the global market. As Chinese NEVs gain ground abroad, they are helping reshape the global brand value of "Made in China."Over these years, China's NEV expansion overseas has undergone three major shifts: from vehicle exports to the globalization of the industrial chain, and then to the globalization of the broader ecosystem.For example, SAIC has set up localized R&D, operations and after-sales teams overseas. "We adhere to the principle of 'global thinking, local action,' developing tailored strategies for different markets based on local regulations, road conditions and consumer preferences," a SAIC executive said.BYD has established an extensive presence in Brazil, covering R&D, production, sales, services and supply chains. Its operations include manufacturing of electric bus and truck chassis, as well as integrated production capabilities such as lithium iron phosphate battery material processing.In markets like Europe and the US, many multinational companies are proactively adopting and adapting Chinese technologies. Stellantis has partnered with Leapmotor on electric powertrains. In July, CATL and Octopus Energy, the UK's largest energy supplier, announced the establishment of a joint venture to introduce China's Qiji battery-swapping technology to Europe and jointly develop battery-swapping hubs there.Going global has never been an easy journey, as the overseas policy environment has become increasingly volatile in recent years.In 2023, Turkey imposed an additional 40 percent tariff on Chinese electric vehicles. In 2024, the EU imposed countervailing duties of up to 35.3 percent on Chinese EVs, while the US imposed a 100-percent tariff on China-made EVs. In 2026, Mexico imposed tariffs of up to 50 percent on passenger vehicles from countries with which it does not have free trade agreements."Chinese companies face different challenges in different regions. This is an inevitable stage in their global expansion, a comprehensive test as well as an opportunity to gain experience," said Luo Hao, assistant to the general manager of BYD's branding and public relations department.Chinese automakers have managed to achieve impressive growth despite headwinds in the global market. For instance, Geely has invested in Malaysian national carmaker Proton, providing support in technology, management and supply chain resources.The going-global of China's NEV industry has followed an inclusive approach to economic globalization, providing consumers around the world, particularly in Global South countries, with high-quality, cost-effective vehicles that suit local economic conditions, everyday needs and purchasing power.In Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, office worker Lucas used to buy second-hand cars. Now, after switching to a Chinese NEV, he finds its compact and agile design well suited to the narrow streets of the city's older neighborhoods, while its low charging costs have significantly eased his living expenses.In South Africa, Shane, a local resident who runs a roadside assistance business and relies heavily on his vehicle, previously struggled with frequent breakdowns of his older cars. After switching to a Chinese NEV, its reliable quality and stable performance resolved his transportation problems, helping him keep his business running smoothly.At the end of 2025, China's auto industry reached some major milestones: FAW-Volkswagen rolled its 30 millionth vehicle off the assembly line, Chang'an Automobile produced its 30 millionth Chinese brand vehicle, and in 2025, China's annual auto production and sales both surpassed 31 million units."We need to establish spare parts centers, service centers, and call centers to build up our service system and take root in the local market," said Jia Lishan, vice president of Chang'an Automobile. And, Changan plans to establish more than 1,000 sales and service outlets in Europe by 2030.In 2025, BYD overtook Tesla to become the world's largest seller of electric vehicles. On June 9 this year, BYD founder, chairman and president Wang Chuanfu reiterated at the company's shareholders' meeting his ambition to make BYD truly "No. 1 globally" in terms of scale within five years. Notably, BYD plans to set up 6,000 flash-charging stations overseas by March 2027.As more NEVs take to roads around the world, and smarter mobility benefits more people in the world, the global expansion of China's NEVs represents not only an achievement of industrial development, but also a vivid illustration of the green low-carbon development and the concept of ecological civilization.This was excerpted from an article originally published on the second page of the People's Daily on August 29, 2026. It was written by the research team members Xu Lijing, Xie Rongbin, Du Haitao, Gui Junsong, Wang Zheng, Shen Qian, Ge Mengchao and Feng Yingjie.