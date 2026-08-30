China’s 12.4b yuan summer box office hits 3-year high, proof audiences still show up for good films

Photo: VCG

For 27-year-old Beijing resident Tang Lin, going to the movies has once again become part of her summer routine.From Kung Fu Soccer and Dear You to All Wishes Come True! and Once Upon A Time in the Middle East, Tang has watched all four of the highest-grossing domestic films of the summer season which will end on Monday.In her view, many of this summer's films have been worth watching. "Compared with watching films on a phone, computer or tablet, the immersive experience of sitting in a cinema remains hard to replace," Tang told the Global Times.Tang's experience offers a glimpse into the recovery of Chinese cinema this summer. As of Sunday, the Chinese mainland's summer movie season had surpassed 12.4 billion yuan ($1.84 billion) in box-office revenue, exceeding the final tallies of 11.966 billion yuan in 2025 and 11.643 billion yuan in 2024, making 2026 the strongest summer season in three years, according to data from ticketing platform Maoyan.The recovery has been driven by a combination of major domestic and Hollywood productions, and the unexpected popularity of small-budgeted films, suggesting that audiences are still willing to return to cinemas when films offer compelling stories or distinctive experiences, industry experts noted.The four top-grossing films this summer are all domestic productions, spanning comedy, family drama, fantasy and food-themed stories. Together, they offer diverse approaches to Chinese stories and traditional culture while appealing to audiences through accessible narratives.Hu Jianli, secretary-general of the China Film Critics Association, noted that a common feature among the successful domestic films is their ability to tell "big stories through small entry points."Once Upon A Time in the Middle East, for example, uses food and everyday life to convey its anti-war message, while Dear You centers on family letters and the emotions surrounding family and migration. All Wishes Come True! follows ordinary people on a fantastical journey toward becoming immortals."These small individuals, details of daily life and emotional carriers reflect the warmth of the times," Hu said, adding that the films use the fate of ordinary people to express broader themes including family, homesickness, peace, and perseverance.Lai Li, a market analyst at Maoyan, told the Global Times that audiences' movie-going habits are changing. Moviegoers are increasingly likely to "buy tickets based on ratings," waiting for reviews and audience feedback before deciding whether to watch a film, Lai said.Hollywood productions have also contributed to the summer market. Major releases including Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey have provided additional box-office growth.At the same time, small-budgeted films have found new ways to attract attention.Chinese animated film Niu Lai, initially mocked online for its rough production, became an unexpected box-office and internet sensation this summer. Its popularity spread through memes, social media discussions and merchandise, eventually attracting attention from audiences worldwide. It has garnered 58 million yuan at the box office.The phenomenon has also opened a different path for Chinese films seeking overseas audiences. Instead of relying primarily on polished production, large-scale marketing or visual spectacle, Niu Lai has attracted international attention because its unconventional style and online reputation became part of the viewing experience itself, Zhang Peng, a cultural researcher and associate professor at Nanjing Normal University, told the Global Times.The film's overseas discussion highlights the growing role of social media and audience-driven distribution in the international spread of popular Chinese culture, he added.The summer rebound comes amid years of discussion about whether younger audiences are becoming less willing to visit cinemas. Industry observers say this summer's performance suggests that audiences have not abandoned theaters, but have become more selective about what they are willing to pay to see.Film critic Zuo Heng recently wrote in the People's Daily that China's movie-going audience is undergoing a qualitative change. Established filmmakers, major stars, familiar genres and proven formulas are no longer sufficient guarantees of success.For Shi Wenxue, a veteran Beijing-based film critic, the summer season points to several emerging trends in audience demand.Innovation in subject matter, storytelling and presentation are increasingly important, while identifying the emotional touchpoints that resonate with contemporary audiences has become a key task for both filmmakers and marketers. Films also benefit from creating a sense of participation, with discussions extending beyond social media to merchandise, tourism and other forms of cultural consumption, according to Shi.Ultimately, sincere filmmaking, innovative storytelling and distinctive emotional value remain fundamental to winning over audiences, he noted.Chen Jin, an analyst at film data-analytics platform Beacon, noted that the summer season is expected to see growth in both box-office revenue and audience attendance. An evolving audience mix, a more balanced market and improvements in content quality are also expected to help bolster confidence in the film market going forward.