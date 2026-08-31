Construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative

An aerial drone photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows a village road repaired by a project department of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway in Jalalabad, Kyrgyzstan. (Photo by Ren Weiyun/Xinhua)The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, personally promoted by the heads of state of China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.
An aerial drone photo taken on July 18, 2026 shows a construction site of a subgrade section of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway. (Photo by Ren Weiyun/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 15, 2026 shows a construction site of a grand bridge above the Kec-Alat River along the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway in Jalalabad, Kyrgyzstan. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)
Chinese construction workers are pictured in the Jalalabad tunnel of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway in Jalalabad, Kyrgyzstan, Feb. 13, 2026. (Photo by Ren Weiyun/Xinhua)