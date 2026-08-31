Construction of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative

An aerial drone photo taken on May 9, 2026 shows a village road repaired by a project department of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway in Jalalabad, Kyrgyzstan. (Photo by Ren Weiyun/Xinhua)

The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway is a flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, personally promoted by the heads of state of China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.The route begins in Kashgar, located in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and passes through the mountainous terrain of Kyrgyzstan to reach Uzbekistan.It has become a strategic corridor benefiting all the three countries and their peoples, contributing to regional economic and social development and playing a significant role in promoting infrastructure connectivity, economic and trade exchanges, and high-quality development of the Belt and Road.

An aerial drone photo taken on July 18, 2026 shows a construction site of a subgrade section of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway. (Photo by Ren Weiyun/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 15, 2026 shows a construction site of a grand bridge above the Kec-Alat River along the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway in Jalalabad, Kyrgyzstan. (Xinhua/Li Renzi)

Chinese construction workers are pictured in the Jalalabad tunnel of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway in Jalalabad, Kyrgyzstan, Feb. 13, 2026. (Photo by Ren Weiyun/Xinhua)