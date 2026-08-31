China has never deliberately pursued trade surplus, opposes unilateral tariffs: FM on Bessent’s call for G20 to reassess trade with China

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

China has never deliberately pursued a trade surplus and opposes unilateral tariff measures in any form, a spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to comment on reports that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the world could not allow China to run a $1.2 trillion trade surplus and that G20 members should reassess their trade terms with China.The essence of China-US economic and trade relations is mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, Guo said, adding that China remains committed to high-standard opening-up and will continue to provide new opportunities for all parties, including the US, through its vast market.China and the US should jointly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, resolve relevant issues through consultation on the basis of equality, respect and mutual benefit, and safeguard the hard-won positive momentum in bilateral economic and trade relations, Guo said.Global Times