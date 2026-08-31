Dalian hosts APEC’s largest senior officials’ meeting, highlighting trade, technology, energy: Foreign Ministry

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

The Third Senior Officials' Meeting of APEC China 2026 and related meetings were held in Dalian, Northeast China's Liaoning Province, from August 17 to 28. This was the largest and most activity-rich senior officials' meeting of the APEC "China Year," Guo Jiakun, spokesperson from China's Foreign Ministry, told a press conference on Monday.During the period, APEC committees and working groups convened nearly 130 meetings and events, covering trade, transport, food, customs, science and technology, energy, health, disaster reduction, anti-corruption, and other fields. Nearly 3,000 representatives from APEC member economies, the Secretariat, and observers attended, said Guo.Focusing on openness, innovation, and cooperation, participants held in-depth discussions to align positions on the outcomes of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting to be held in Shenzhen in November, according to the spokesperson.Under the openness track, China hosted a policy dialogue on connectivity, laying the groundwork for an upgraded APEC Connectivity Blueprint. Under the innovation track, China organized a policy dialogue on digital economy and AI empowering economic growth, which explored how AI can boost economic growth and improve people's livelihoods while narrowing the digital divide, building on the positive momentum of the APEC Digital Week held in Chengdu in July.In terms of the cooperation area, China continued to advance practical collaboration in anti-corruption, customs, food security, fisheries, ocean sanitation, health, and energy. Important outcomes were reached on issues including integrity for prosperity, customs cooperation, and promoting trade security and facilitation, Guo said.The final Senior Officials' Meeting of APEC "China Year" will be held in Shenzhen on the eve of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in November, the spokesperson said.Global Times