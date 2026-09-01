Rescuers race to reopen highway to mudslide-hit border port in Xizang

Rescuers repair a section of national highway G216 in Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, on Aug. 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

Rescuers using heavy machinery are working round the clock to reopen a major highway leading to the mudslide-stricken Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang, facilitating entry of key equipment, personnel and supplies into the disaster area.The G216, a national highway to the port, had been restored to within 1.1 kilometers of the port as of Monday noon, rescuers from China Anneng said, adding that they are racing against time to restore the vital route.A deadly mudslide, caused by an ice-rock avalanche in Nepal, hit Gyirong Port on Aug. 26, claiming 16 lives and leaving 546 others missing at the border port as of 6 p.m. Saturday, according to the government of the Xizang Autonomous Region. It swept through the area and destroyed buildings, power supplies and a section of the G216, seriously hampering emergency response and rescue efforts.The damaged road was covered in thick mud, blocking passage for large vehicles and making it extremely difficult for rescuers to advance on foot, according to the rescue teams. China Anneng deployed 158 emergency response personnel and 28 sets of equipment, including excavators and loaders, to repair the highway in relay operations.Monitoring teams at the repair operation site are closely watching the mountain slopes on both sides of newly restored sections. Laser-based AI monitoring devices are being used to track changes dynamically, helping to identify, assess and warn of potential hazards in the area, ensuring the safety of frontline repair operations.So far, more than 2,000 personnel have joined the search and rescue operations, including those from the People's Liberation Army, the People's Armed Police Force and China Anneng. Despite difficulties such as high-altitude terrain, steep valleys and volatile weather, the rescue forces have been working around the clock to search for survivors, repair roads, set up communication base stations and restore power lines.

A rescuer and his sniffer dog search for the missing at the mudslide-hit area in Gyirong County, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Aug. 30, 2026. (Xinhua/Jiang Fan)

On the debris-strewn river banks and along the steep mountain slopes, rescue teams brought search dogs through the gaps between twisted steel bars and massive boulders, scouring the affected areas for any sign of life."In places where the mud is deep, half of your body can sink in, and every single step drains all your strength," said a rescue team member. "But we will not give up on any corner."On Monday afternoon, two Xinhua reporters arrived by helicopter at the core disaster-stricken area, near the border gate of the Gyirong Port. Their video footage captured scenes of knee-deep mud and powerful gusts that make it difficult to stand upright."The area is covered in thick mud. Equipped with life detectors, demolition tools and search dogs, rescuers keep searching for survivors. They refuse to give up even the faintest glimmer of hope," said reporter Pubu Cering.On Sunday, communications were restored at the core rescue site, allowing phone calls with rescuers at the port via a newly-built base station. And telecom operators in Xizang have restored one damaged base station and built eight new ones near the port.The People's Liberation Army Xizang Military Command have mobilized an epidemic prevention team to the disaster-hit area to carry out environmental disinfection, food and water quality testing, emergency vaccinations, and routine medical rounds for injuries and illnesses. The relief mission also included psychological support personnel, who will regularly provide psychological counseling for rescuers and the disaster-affected residents.The barrier lake above the Gyirong Port, a major menace to the rescue operations, has basically drained, forming a flowing state of the river channel, China's Ministry of Water Resources said Sunday, citing drone footage and panoramic images captured in the morning and reports from emergency response teams.Gyirong County is expected to see more rainfall in the coming days, with significant nighttime precipitation, the National Meteorological Center said on Sunday.