Primary and secondary schools in parts of China welcome first day of new semester

Students attend a national flag-raising ceremony at a primary school in Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 31, 2026. Primary and secondary schools in some parts of China welcomed the first day of the new semester on Monday. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

Students attend a class on the first day of the new semester at a school in Yunbiao Town of Hengzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 31, 2026. A new semester kicked off for primary and secondary schools in Hengzhou on Monday. Hengzhou suffered severe flooding triggered by Typhoon Maysak in July this year. After cleanup, repair, and disinfection, all the flood-affected schools started the new semester. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Students watch an experiment on the first day of the new semester at a secondary school in Yunbiao Town of Hengzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 31, 2026. A new semester kicked off for primary and secondary schools in Hengzhou on Monday. Hengzhou suffered severe flooding triggered by Typhoon Maysak in July this year. After cleanup, repair, and disinfection, all the flood-affected schools started the new semester. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A staff member cleans a dormitory at a secondary school in Yunbiao Town of Hengzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 30, 2026. A new semester kicked off for primary and secondary schools in Hengzhou on Monday. Hengzhou suffered severe flooding triggered by Typhoon Maysak in July this year. After cleanup, repair, and disinfection, all the flood-affected schools started the new semester. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Students take part in an experiment on the first day of the new semester at a secondary school in Yunbiao Town of Hengzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 31, 2026. A new semester kicked off for primary and secondary schools in Hengzhou on Monday. Hengzhou suffered severe flooding triggered by Typhoon Maysak in July this year. After cleanup, repair, and disinfection, all the flood-affected schools started the new semester. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Students attend a class on the first day of the new semester at a school in Yunbiao Town of Hengzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 31, 2026. A new semester kicked off for primary and secondary schools in Hengzhou on Monday. Hengzhou suffered severe flooding triggered by Typhoon Maysak in July this year. After cleanup, repair, and disinfection, all the flood-affected schools started the new semester. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

A student checks a new chair a day before the new semester at a secondary school in Yunbiao Town of Hengzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 30, 2026. A new semester kicked off for primary and secondary schools in Hengzhou on Monday. Hengzhou suffered severe flooding triggered by Typhoon Maysak in July this year. After cleanup, repair, and disinfection, all the flood-affected schools started the new semester. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)