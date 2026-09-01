CHINA / DIPLOMACY
FM responds to query over Finnish president’s claim the Chinese side assured it would not allow Russia to use nuclear weapons
By Global Times Published: Sep 01, 2026 03:21 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun



"China's position on the Ukraine crisis and nuclear-related issues is consistent and clear, and China will continue to work for peace and dialogue and promote a political settlement of the crisis," Chinese FM spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday when asked to comment on Finnish President Alexander Stubb's remarks in a magazine interview that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had assured him that China would not allow Russia to use nuclear weapons in the Ukraine conflict. Guo added that China has already released information on Wang's visit to Finland.  

Global Times

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