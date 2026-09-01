Xi urges SCO to prioritize development, security

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to uphold development as a priority, and usher in a future of shared prosperity.

Xi made the remarks in his speech at the SCO summit in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek.

He urged the SCO to prioritize security and foster an environment of universal security, adding that the grouping should put people first and lay a solid foundation for friendship across generations.

Xi also called on the organization to uphold dialogue and consultation, and improve governance in a fair and orderly manner.