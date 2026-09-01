Xi calls on SCO to implement major global initiatives

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China sees the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as a priority area for high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road and implementation of the Global Development Initiative.



Xi made the remarks in his speech addressing the 26th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek.



Xi said that China is ready to help build the SCO into an important platform for implementing the Global Security Initiative.



China is also willing to work with all parties to implement the Global Civilization Initiative, and supports the SCO in pursuing exemplary cooperation to implement the Global Governance Initiative, Xi added.









