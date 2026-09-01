China will work to address reasonable concerns of US companies operating in China: premier

China will work to address the reasonable concerns of US companies operating in China, and safeguard a level playing field in accordance with the law, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said on Tuesday.



Li made the remarks when meeting with a delegation of the Board of Directors of the US-China Business Council, led by its board chair Ryan McInerney, in Beijing.



Li also called on the US side to work with China in the same direction, take concrete actions to address China's concerns, and jointly implement the outcomes of the bilateral economic and trade consultations.

