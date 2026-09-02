PLA conducts combat readiness patrols around Huangyan Dao

Naval and air units of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command (STC) on Wednesday conducted combat readiness patrols in the territorial sea and airspace of China's Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas, according to the STC.



The STC said in a statement that Huangyan Dao is part of China's inherent territory, and that the theater command's forces have strengthened readiness patrols in relevant areas since August.



The statement said the patrols aim to further enhance control of relevant sea areas and airspace, and serve as an effective countermeasure to all sorts of rights-violation and provocative acts.



The STC forces will resolutely safeguard China's sovereignty and security and firmly uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea, it added.

