China to continue strong support for Nepal’s disaster relief, deepen co-op on disaster prevention and mitigation: FM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Guo Jiakun, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said on Wednesday that according to assessments by experts from both China and Nepal, the disaster was caused by glacier instability resulting from the long-term effects of climate warming. An ice-rock avalanche occurred at a glacier in Nepal, rapidly plunging downhill and scouring the mountainside, which triggered the disaster, Guo said, responding to a question how does China view the crisis of glacier retreat affecting the Himalayan region, given the recent glacier collapse near the China-Nepal border in Xizang, and how China will respond to a proposal that it should establish a "Himalaya council" with neighboring countries.China and Nepal have long maintained sound cooperation in meteorology, water resources, disaster prevention and mitigation, Guo said. Following the disaster, China shared with Nepal important information including imagery of the disaster-hit area, satellite and hydrological data, as well as early-warning information on an upstream barrier lake. China will continue to strongly support Nepal's disaster relief efforts and strengthen cooperation in disaster prevention and mitigation, Guo said.Guo said climate change is a common challenge facing all humanity, and no country can remain unaffected. China will continue to work with the international community to strengthen exchanges and cooperation and effectively prevent and mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change. As for the specific proposal you mentioned, please refer the question to the competent authorities, he said.Global Times