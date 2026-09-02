China unveils Asian Games football squads, blending veteran experience with young talent

Wu X i of China's men's football team during a match Photo: VCG

The football squads for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games were officially unveiled on Tuesday, with Wu X i, Zhang Yuning and Zhu Chenjie named as the three overage players in China's 23-player U23 men's squad. For the women's team, star midfielder Wang Shuang will lead a lineup that includes veteran Zhang Rui and forward Shao Ziqin.The three overage players form the backbone of the men's squad, with Zhang Yuning leading the attack, Wu anchoring the midfield and Zhu Chenjie strengthening the defense.Wu, 37, brings extensive experience in midfield control and defensive interception, having made 90 appearances and scored nine goals for China's senior national team. His selection marks his return to the national setup more than two years after he last represented China at the 2024 Asian Cup. Zhang is known for his ability to hold up the ball and finish chances, while Zhu is expected to provide stability at the heart of the defense, according to China News Service.While the return of veteran players has drawn attention, the Chinese men's team also faces a tough challenge. In the group stage of the men's football tournament, China has been drawn into Group B alongside the United Arab Emirates, Iran and North Korea, a group widely dubbed a "group of death," according to the Xinhua News Agency.Under the tournament format, the top two teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals, followed by single-elimination knockout matches, leaving little room for error. The Chinese men's team will open its campaign against North Korea on September 16.Beijing-based sports commentator Guo Xin told the Global Times on Wednesday that adding experienced players could help young team members better handle high-pressure matches."International tournaments at this level are not only tests of individual ability but also of mentality and match management. Experienced players can help younger teammates stay composed when facing stronger opponents," Guo said."However, the ultimate goal of youth-oriented competitions is still to develop future national team players. How veterans and younger players integrate on the pitch will determine whether the team can turn experience into competitive results," she added.While the men's team faces a difficult group stage, the women's team enters the tournament with relatively favorable conditions. The Chinese women's squad features veteran players, alongside younger talents such as Zhang Linyan and Shao Ziqin, who plays for Portuguese women's football team Benfica. The squad combines experienced veterans who can provide composure in major tournaments with young players who add depth, according to China News Service.As one of the top-seeded teams, the women's team has been placed in Group G with the Philippines, Uzbekistan and Chinese Hong Kong, with the competition scheduled for September 14 against Hong Kong.Hong Kong, ranked 81st in the world, is the weakest team in the group. China has won all 10 of their previous meetings, including a big victory at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games. The strength gap in the Chinese women's group is relatively clear, leaving the team under less pressure to advance. By maintaining a steady approach and pushing for top spot, China will likely avoid strong opponents such as Japan and South Korea in the quarterfinals, according to Xinhua."Compared with the men's group, the women's team has a clearer path to the knockout stage. But knockout tournaments often depend on details, including physical condition, tactical adjustments and the ability to handle pressure," Guo said.