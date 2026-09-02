PLA Southern Theater Command conducts readiness patrols at China’s Huangyan Dao with JL-10 jet carrying live missiles

A JL-10 advanced trainer jet carrying live missiles Photo: Screenshot from the video of PLA Southern Theater Command Wechat account

Naval and air units of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Southern Theater Command (STC) conducted readiness patrols in the territorial sea and airspace of China's Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas on Wednesday, according to the STC's WeChat account. The JL-10 advanced trainer jet appeared multiple times in the footage, carrying live missiles.Huangyan Dao is China's inherent territory. Since August, STC forces have strengthened readiness patrols in the territorial sea and airspace of Huangyan Dao and its surrounding areas. Such patrols are aimed at further enhancing control of relevant sea areas and airspace and serve as an effective countermeasure to cope with all sorts of rights-violation and provocative acts. STC forces will resolutely safeguard China's sovereignty and security and firmly uphold peace and stability in the South China Sea, the post said.In video footage released by the STC, Chinese military pilots were heard warning Philippine aircraft pilots: "You have approached China's Huangyan Dao territorial airspace. To avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations, leave immediately." The warning continued: "Philippine aircraft, you have intruded into the territorial airspace of China's Huangyan Dao. Leave immediately, leave immediately. Otherwise, we will take measures."One notable highlight in the footage is the "Readiness patrols at Huangyan Dao" thematic logo displayed prominently at the top of the video. An anonymous military affairs expert told the Global Times that the logo serves as an official "visual statement," a symbolic design signaling to the outside world, particularly in response to Philippine infringements and provocations that this is Chinese territory, and the PLA has absolute control over it.Besides that, footage showed multiple PLA aircraft and naval vessels, including the JL-10 advanced trainer jet, Type 052C destroyer, Type 054A frigate, Type 071 amphibious dock landing ship and H-6K bomber.The JL-10 appeared multiple times in the footage, and was seen carrying live missiles.This seemingly "downgraded" aircraft choice precisely reflects China's strategic restraint and sense of responsibility as a responsible major power, the anonymous expert said.In response to the Philippines' provocative tactics, using slow-speed turboprop small aircraft such as the C-208 and NC-212 to edge into airspace and exploit Western media coverage for publicity, China sent the JL-10, which excels at low-altitude, low-speed operations and can maintain stable long-duration formation flight and evidence collection, to conduct close-in surveillance and bilingual warning and expulsion. The footage shows the JL-10 carrying live munitions during this mission, yet the operation remained strictly within the low-intensity control framework, without active escalation or premature engagement. This demonstrates that China has the capability to exercise restraint, the patience to maintain stability, and the will to hold its bottom line on the Huangyan Dao, the anonymous expert said.At the end of the video, a closing message reads: "Sixteen years after graduation, my instructor and I patrol Huangyan Dao together." "Instructors and cadets training side by side in combat-oriented drills reflects the passing of the torch from one generation to the next in the PLA's cultivation of aviation talent," said the expert.Zhang Xuefeng, a Chinese military affairs expert, told the Global Times that based on the dialogue in the STC's video, the JL-10 was flown by a flight instructor, likely either from a PLA academy or a flight training base. Having instructors participate in actual interception missions with combat units helps them gain real-world combat experience. This hands-on experience will allow them to better enhance trainees' combat awareness and training standards in future instruction.China's resolve to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights is unwavering. China will resolutely thwart any attempts to stir up trouble at sea with external support or provoke tensions, and will steadfastly maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang said at an August press conference.