‘Egypt, China share mutual interest in promoting peace’

Osama Al Said, editor-in-chief of major Egyptian media outlet Al-Akhbar, talks with Global Times reporter Chen Qingqing during an interview on August 30, 2026 in Cairo. Photo: Hu Feilian/GT

"It is very important for Egyptians to see China, first of all, as a friend, and secondly, as a country that does not impose conditions when cooperating with other countries," Dr Osama Al Said (Al Said), editor-in-chief of the major Egyptian media outlet Al-Akhbar, told Global Times (GT) reporters Chen Qingqing and Hu Feilian. As China and Egypt celebrate the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic ties this year, cooperation between the two countries is expanding across clean energy, digital infrastructure, agriculture and aerospace, injecting fresh momentum into a partnership that has remained resilient through seven decades of regional and global changes. In his office in Cairo, Dr Al Said shared his view on the growing affinity toward China among Egyptians, the role of China and Egypt in promoting world peace, and the growing interest among Egyptian youth in learning Chinese.Al Said: The relations between Egypt and China are very deep and comprehensive, so the expectations are very high because we have great hopes for mutual interests between Cairo and Beijing. We know that China is a very great country with strong capabilities, which makes the relationship between Egypt and China very important, especially in this region and amid the current changes in the world.Therefore, we have high expectations for further developing the ties between Cairo and Beijing. There is a strong commitment from both Cairo and Beijing to improve the level of bilateral relations, especially in the strategic and economic fields.Al Said: The image of China in the minds of Egyptians is very positive. This is largely based on the historical relationship between the two countries and China's longstanding image as a great country with deep roots in history.China's image among Egyptians continues to improve because of the country's strong capabilities and significant progress in technology and the economy.Therefore, this image is becoming even more positive. It is very important for Egyptians to see China, first of all, as a friend, and secondly, as a country that does not impose conditions when cooperating with other countries.Al Said: The two countries have very similar approaches to their relations with the world and with other countries. Both are committed to respecting other countries and seek peace and stability globally.Therefore, Egypt and China share a mutual interest in promoting world peace and creating win-win relationships, not only between Egypt and China, but also among other countries.So, we have very deep cooperation, as well as a shared vision among the political leaders of the two countries, which focuses on making peace a reality in the world.We can set a model for other countries. Of course, development also serves as a bridge in the relationship between Egypt and China, especially for the developing world. I hope there will be opportunities to enhance the economy and create a more just world, achieving greater equity for all.Al Said: Egypt is a key player in the Middle East, and we have been working to stop wars, especially in Gaza and in relation to Iran. Egypt has a very deep concern about ending wars and achieving peace in the Middle East.China also has a vision for promoting peace in the region. It also supports Palestine in building an independent, full sovereignty state.We can build on this respected position, particularly with regard to the human rights of the Palestinian people and the right of the people of the Middle East to live in peace.Therefore, we expect China to play a role in supporting Egypt's efforts to achieve peace and stop wars. In particular, the economic impact of these conflicts is not limited to the Middle East; it affects the whole world.Al Said: China is a very important investor in Egypt and in the Egyptian economy, especially in the new administrative capital. We have seen several key projects involving Chinese companies, including construction projects and the iconic tower in the new capital. Additionally, there are significant Chinese investments in the Suez Canal Economic Zone.Chinese investment is crucial for Egypt because we have many opportunities, and we also need to make it easier for other investors to come to Egypt and benefit from the opportunities in the Egyptian economy.At the same time, we need Chinese technology and cooperation in technology, education and industry, which creates a win-win situation. Chinese companies can find valuable opportunities to invest and make profits in Egypt, while Egyptians can gain access to advanced Chinese technologies and skills to develop new industries and electronic industries.Al Said: We have many schools in Cairo that teach Chinese, as well as many universities with Chinese language departments or programs. A significant number of Egyptian young people want to learn Chinese.This is a form of people-to-people cooperation. China has become a very important country, especially over the past two or three decades, and there are also very important opportunities for the future. Egyptian young people are very talented and smart; they understand that cooperation with Chinese companies and opportunities to travel to China can create employment prospects.