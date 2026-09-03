Xi leaves Egypt after state visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping leaves Cairo after paying a state visit to Egypt, Sept. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)

Chinese President Xi Jinping left Cairo on Wednesday after paying a state visit to Egypt.During the visit, Xi held talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The two heads of state jointly witnessed the signing of multiple cooperation documents on Belt and Road cooperation, artificial intelligence, economic and trade, and industrial and supply chain cooperation.The two countries also issued a joint statement on further deepening their comprehensive strategic partnership.Accompanied by Sisi and his wife Entissar El-Sisi, Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan toured the Grand Egyptian Museum before departure.

Chinese President Xi Jinping leaves Cairo after paying a state visit to Egypt, Sept. 2, 2026. (Xinhua/Xin Mengchen)