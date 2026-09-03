Typhoon Saudel makes third landfall along coast of east China

Typhoon Saudel, the 18th typhoon of this year, made its third landfall on the coast of east China's Fujian Province on Thursday morning, with maximum sustained winds of 23 meters per second near its center, according to the provincial meteorological observatory.



It landed along the coast of Zhangpu County in the city of Zhangzhou, Fujian, at around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.



On Aug. 28, Saudel made landfall twice along the coast of east China's Zhejiang Province.



