Namibian youth hone skills for global stage in China

This photo taken with a mobile phone on Sept. 1, 2026 shows Abel Ashimbanga working during a training session at the training center of state-owned power utility NamPower in Windhoek, Namibia. (Photo by Ndalimpinga Iita/Xinhua)

In a workshop in Ongwediva, northern Namibia, fabric rustles as Wilhemina Amadhila measures, cuts and stitches material."Each stitch comes together to form a stunning outfit," said the 22-year-old trainee at the state-run Valombola Vocational Training Centre.Her work brings her closer to representing Namibia at the upcoming WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, China, scheduled from Sept. 22 to 27.Since starting vocational training in 2023, Amadhila has learned fashion design, cutting, sewing and quality control."Every piece I create has the potential to transform lives," she told Xinhua in a recent interview. "The technical skills empowered me to build something valuable and contribute to my community."Her performance at Namibia's 2025 National Skills Competition earned her a place in the country's 17-member delegation to the 48th WorldSkills Competition. Selected from more than 180 contestants, the team will compete in 16 categories.Preparing for fashion technology, Amadhila is sharpening her precision, speed and ability to work under pressure. The journey, she said, has also taught her problem-solving and confidence.Her path from a local workshop to an international arena is shared by other young Namibians.At the Namibia University of Science and Technology's Hotel School in Windhoek, hospitality trainee Sakeus Iifo, 22, channels his creativity into culinary arts.As he prepared a pear-and-wine-inspired dessert, he joked, "The chef is practising to compete at the highest level in Shanghai."Initially unsure about his career, Iifo found a passion for hospitality after enrolling at Nakayale Vocational Training Centre in 2023. Training at Etosha Safari Lodge this year also introduced him to professional kitchen equipment and food preparation.In Shanghai, he hopes to showcase his culinary skills and learn from international peers.Electrical installation trainee Abel Ashimbanga sees a similar opportunity.Inspired by his father, Ashimbanga enjoys automating electrical devices and is training at Namibia's national power utility, NamPower. He hopes to use his skills to provide safe and reliable power solutions.Although they work in different fields, the competitors share an ambition to test themselves at a high level and return home with new knowledge.For them, WorldSkills is more than a contest for medals. It provides a platform to measure their abilities against international standards, exchange techniques and learn about new technologies and working methods.Ashimbanga hopes to bring home practices that could improve vocational training, while Amadhila wants to challenge perceptions of vocational education."Many people believe that vocational training is for those who cannot succeed academically. We must demonstrate that technical skills require intelligence, creativity and discipline," she said.Beyond competition, the event offers participants a chance to broaden their horizons through exchanges with young professionals from different backgrounds.Citing China's expertise in manufacturing and skills development, Amadhila said it could also strengthen China-Namibia cooperation in technical and vocational education and training.Risto Kapenda, a bricklaying and plastering trainer at Eenhana Vocational Training Centre, said the contestants pursue personal success while seeking to uplift their communities and reshape perceptions of vocational education.The benefits extend beyond the competitors. Namibia, a full WorldSkills member since 2015, also uses the event to assess its vocational training system against international benchmarks.Namibia Training Authority CEO Erick Nenghwanya said this helps the country compare its artisans with peers from over 70 countries and promote skilled trades.Back in the workshop, Amadhila continues to guide fabric beneath her sewing machine.For her and her teammates, Shanghai will be more than a place to compete, serving as a global classroom where they can test their skills, learn from their peers and bring new ideas home.

This photo taken with a mobile phone on Sept. 1, 2026 shows Sakeus Iifo preparing a dessert during a training session at the Namibia University of Science and Technology's Hotel School in Windhoek, Namibia. (Photo by Ndalimpinga Iita/Xinhua)