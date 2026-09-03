Xi returns to Beijing after SCO summit, state visits to Kyrgyzstan, Egypt

Chinese President Xi Jinping returned to Beijing on Thursday after attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2026 in Bishkek, and concluding his state visits to Kyrgyzstan and Egypt.



Xi's entourage, including his wife Peng Liyuan, Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese foreign minister, returned on the same flight.

