China Coast Guard patrols waters east of Taiwan Island

The China Coast Guard (CCG) on Thursday conducted routine law-enforcement patrols in the waters east of China's Taiwan Island in accordance with the law, a spokesperson said.



Jiang Lue, a spokesperson for the CCG, said a CCG task group led by the ship Putuoshan has been strengthening control over the relevant waters since August to effectively ensure orderly navigation and activities, safeguarding the legitimate and lawful rights and interests, as well as the lives and property of Chinese people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait.



The CCG will continue to strengthen law-enforcement patrols in the waters under China's jurisdiction and resolutely safeguard China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, the spokesperson said.

