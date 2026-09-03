China launches 115 new international air cargo routes in first 8 months of 2026

A cargo plane flies over residential buildings of Yiwu, East China's Zhejiang Province on April 27, 2026. Photo: VCG

China launched 115 new international air cargo routes in the first eight months of this year, adding 292 round-trip flights per week, the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing said Thursday.In August, 11 new international air cargo routes were added, with an increment of 34 round-trip flights per week.During the January-August period, the newly launched routes included 57 to Asia, 41 to Europe, 13 to North America, three to Africa and one to South America.The cargo transported on the routes mainly included cross-border e-commerce goods, high-end manufactured products, high-value-added goods, electronic products and auto parts.The federation said the construction of China's international air cargo network has continued to accelerate this year.Air cargo enterprises have increased operations on African and North American routes, while Asia remained the core area for route expansion. Eurasian corridors maintained steady operations.China launched a total of 214 new international air cargo routes in 2025, including 104 to Asian destinations and 83 to Europe. The country's civil aviation sector transported 10.172 million tons of cargo and mail, up 13.3 percent year-on-year and reaching a record high, industry data showed.