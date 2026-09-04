Power restored at mudslide-hit border port in China's Xizang

A worker strings power lines at the core affected zone of the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Power supply has been restored to the core area of the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, the State Grid said on Thursday.Despite risks such as landslides and frequent rockfalls, frontline personnel worked around the clock to restore temporary power lines in the core area of the port at 8 p.m. Thursday, the company said.

Workers transfer utility poles and insulators at the core affected zone of the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Workers install utility poles at the core affected zone of the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

A worker strings power lines at the core affected zone of the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)