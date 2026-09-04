Power restored at mudslide-hit border port in China's Xizang

A worker strings power lines at the core affected zone of the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)Power supply has been restored to the core area of the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, the State Grid said on Thursday.
Workers transfer utility poles and insulators at the core affected zone of the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)
Workers install utility poles at the core affected zone of the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)
A worker strings power lines at the core affected zone of the mudslide-hit Gyirong Port in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Sept. 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)